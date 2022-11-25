BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.08 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,859 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,714 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.19% of PulteGroup worth $17,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $44.70 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.09%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

