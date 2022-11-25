BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $17.38 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,823 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.96% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $17,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 745.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 229,884 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 51,099 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 566,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,379,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

