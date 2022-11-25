BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.38 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($72.45) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

