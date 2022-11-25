BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.38 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,132 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $18,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STM. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $466,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $38.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.20. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $51.51.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.90) to €52.00 ($53.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

