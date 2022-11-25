BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $18.57 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,002 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of MSCI worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.11.

MSCI Price Performance

MSCI Dividend Announcement

Shares of MSCI opened at $508.75 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $649.89. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.20 and a 200-day moving average of $443.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.22%.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other MSCI news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,212,369.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Stories

