BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.62 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168,704 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.7 %

BDX opened at $237.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

