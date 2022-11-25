BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.62 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168,704 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $237.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.