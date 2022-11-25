BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.71 Million Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $150.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.83 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
ECL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $178.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.82.
Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.
