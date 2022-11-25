BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.85 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,696 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.09% of CBRE Group worth $20,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,153,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,864,637,000 after buying an additional 831,038 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,885,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,681,000 after buying an additional 140,630 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,131,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,161,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,800,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,956,000 after buying an additional 254,346 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,545,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,560,000 after buying an additional 143,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CBRE Group

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.