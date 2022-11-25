BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $20.91 Million Stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,128,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $20,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 57,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth $369,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 435,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $18.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $18.62. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

