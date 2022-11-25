BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.39 Million Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,480 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,199 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Lululemon Athletica worth $21,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 778 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $360.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $318.78 and its 200-day moving average is $306.47. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $468.77.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.