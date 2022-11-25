BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $21.62 Million Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.08% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ODFL. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total value of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ODFL stock opened at $297.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

