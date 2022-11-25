BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183,119 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.17% of Ally Financial worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial by 43.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 182,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 16.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $53.83.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ALLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.