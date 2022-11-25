BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 743.3% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,255 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1,084.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

