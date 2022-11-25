BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 409.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in CMS Energy by 48.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.33. CMS Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

