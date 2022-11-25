BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.05% of Waste Connections worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 226.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 888,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,207,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 45.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,421,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,655 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,838,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $846,090,000 after purchasing an additional 349,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 6.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,991,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,743,000 after buying an additional 321,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WCN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WCN opened at $141.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.39. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

