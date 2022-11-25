BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 190,681 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,681 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $18,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 743.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.66 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $50.60.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $631.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.20 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 3.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,664,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $211,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,078,471.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $175,413.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,453,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,664,329.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,327 shares of company stock worth $7,313,106 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

