BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 6,240 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $20,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,587,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $223,516,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter worth about $153,507,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 429.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 904,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 734,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL stock opened at $150.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $237.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

