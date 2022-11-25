BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 77,153 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $20,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,587,000 after acquiring an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,575,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.79.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.