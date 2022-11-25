BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 94,100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 159.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Dover were worth $18,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $142.76 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.72 and its 200-day moving average is $128.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.09%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.09.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.