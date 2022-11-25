BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 518,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,119 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $17,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,590,000. Magnolia Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5,133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 508,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 499,253 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,433,000 after acquiring an additional 320,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 552,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 287,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $26.53 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 target price on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

Insider Activity at Ally Financial

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

