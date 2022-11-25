BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 171,184.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $21,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IYT opened at $227.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.56. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

