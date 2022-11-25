BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 190,061 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 580,157 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 190,061 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $18,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 43.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.37. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $20.77 and a 12-month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.99.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

