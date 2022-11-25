Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.99.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $70.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $68.80 and a 12 month high of $133.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.86 and its 200 day moving average is $86.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 67.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1,792.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Stories

