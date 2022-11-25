Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 150,000 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 5,608,306 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,869,731.14.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of STSA stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
