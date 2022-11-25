Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 32,526 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,980 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 32,526 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DKS. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.7% in the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,463 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DKS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $118.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $132.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $98.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

