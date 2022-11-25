Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 424 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,084,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,523,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,492 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $118,243,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Progressive by 829.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 663,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,644,000 after acquiring an additional 592,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

Progressive Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

PGR stock opened at $131.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.79. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.