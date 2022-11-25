Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,669 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.27. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 37.38%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research reports. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.59.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

