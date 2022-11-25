British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 17.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the first quarter worth $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 21.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in British American Tobacco by 16.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 62,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the period. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.55 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $47.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

