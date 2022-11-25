Brokerages Set a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Price Target at $3.15

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.15.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKA. Cowen lowered shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $2.20 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of a.k.a. Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKA. Summit Partners L P increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,001,000 after buying an additional 1,814,229 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the third quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 374,420 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in a.k.a. Brands by 15.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,084,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after acquiring an additional 272,024 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands Trading Down 4.5 %

About a.k.a. Brands

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. a.k.a. Brands has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $218.99 million, a P/E ratio of -85.00 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

