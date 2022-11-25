Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$75.00

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$75.00.

AEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 30th. Cormark upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE AEM opened at C$67.45 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The company has a market cap of C$30.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$60.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

About Agnico Eagle Mines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.553 dividend. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.01%.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.