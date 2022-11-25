Brokerages Set Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) PT at $29.67

Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALKS. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alkermes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.60. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $32.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.96.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Alkermes had a negative net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

