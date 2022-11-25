Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $358.67

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASM International from €379.00 ($386.73) to €368.00 ($375.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $466.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.61.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $614.58 million for the quarter. ASM International had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 14.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASM International will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

