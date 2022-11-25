Brokerages Set ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) PT at $358.67

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.67.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASMIY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ASM International from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ASM International from €379.00 ($386.73) to €368.00 ($375.51) in a research note on Monday, October 31st.
ASM International Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $265.28 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $201.38 and a 1 year high of $466.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 1.61.
ASM International Company Profile
ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASM International (ASMIY)
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.