Brokerages Set Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target at $81.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.56. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Articles

