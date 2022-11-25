Brokerages Set Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) PT at $78.83

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IMCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 270.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,163,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after acquiring an additional 849,662 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 49.3% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,859,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 613,939 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its stake in Immunocore by 271.8% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 499,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,926,000 after buying an additional 364,941 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore in the third quarter valued at $16,429,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Immunocore by 58.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 808,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,175,000 after buying an additional 298,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Price Performance

About Immunocore

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 0.43.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

