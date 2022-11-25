Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target at $66.81

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $67.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.06. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $137,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,896 shares of company stock worth $2,006,190. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,732,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,354,000 after buying an additional 25,806,315 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 200.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,693,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,761,000 after buying an additional 24,469,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 208.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,205,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,635,000 after buying an additional 17,020,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 198.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,905,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,871,000 after buying an additional 9,918,941 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 199.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,084,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,880,000 after buying an additional 4,050,818 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

