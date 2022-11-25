Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $536.92

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $536.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $522.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $345.91 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

