Brokerages Set Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) PT at $32.92

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.92.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PDCO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Patterson Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Patterson Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Patterson Companies to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 145.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 74.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.65. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

