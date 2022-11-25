Brokerages Set RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Price Target at $241.14

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.14.

RBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

Institutional Trading of RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other RBC Bearings news, Director Richard R. Crowell sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $373,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,014,428.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 21.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,332,000 after buying an additional 463,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after purchasing an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after buying an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RBC Bearings by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after buying an additional 23,354 shares during the period.

About RBC Bearings

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.