Brokerages Set Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) PT at $64.75

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reata Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RETA opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $95.34.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Stories

