Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $51.74

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.74.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %
Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.
Kroger Company Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
