Brokerages Set The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Price Target at $51.74

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kroger to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Kroger alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kroger

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after buying an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 160.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,114,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,245,000 after buying an additional 1,919,463 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after buying an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth about $71,410,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Trading Down 0.5 %

KR stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. Kroger has a twelve month low of $40.18 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average of $47.93.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.61%.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.