Brokerages Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $27.14

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $47.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Stories

