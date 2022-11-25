Brokerages Set Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Target Price at $31.70

Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WB. StockNews.com began coverage on Weibo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on Weibo from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Weibo in a report on Monday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. OTR Global lowered Weibo from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Weibo from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Weibo has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $450.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.41 million. Weibo had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Weibo by 404.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Weibo by 362.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Weibo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.