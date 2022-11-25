Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chord Energy Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chord Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $8.19. The consensus estimate for Chord Energy’s current full-year earnings is $29.59 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chord Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.50 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $28.31 EPS.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.06 by ($0.86). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 53.81%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Chord Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Chord Energy stock opened at $151.13 on Wednesday. Chord Energy has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $3.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.17%.

In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,585,668 shares in the company, valued at $256,033,192.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chord Energy news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $304,494,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $240,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,519,467.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,404,500 shares of company stock valued at $305,218,245 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

