Brokers Set Expectations for POET Technologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for POET Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for POET Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for POET Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of POET Technologies from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of POET Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

POET Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of POET opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.81. POET Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of POET Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of POET Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 368,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of POET Technologies by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

POET Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.