Bryan H. Hall Sells 7,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Liberty Global Price Performance

LBTYA opened at $19.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.23. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Liberty Global Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on LBTYA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

