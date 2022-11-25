BTIG Research Reiterates “Buy” Rating for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. BTIG Research currently has a $38.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMH. Barclays lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.31.

AMH stock opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,342 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

