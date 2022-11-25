Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) PT Raised to $219.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $164.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.89.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

BURL stock opened at $195.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 78.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $304.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 33.2% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 1.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 25.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

