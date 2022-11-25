Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.60 and last traded at $53.82. 172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 414,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays cut Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Cactus Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.62.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Cactus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Stories

