CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

CAE has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 69.65, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of CAE by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CAE by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

